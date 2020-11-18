Lexington One plans to bring high school students back to school in January

Lexington One officials are planning to bring high school students back to school for face-to-face instruction on January 19.

Tonight at a meeting of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Thomas Rivers, secondary schools director, presented a plan to bring high school students back to school in the four plus one model (face-to-face instruction four days a week, Monday–Thursday, with Friday e-learning days) on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. January 19 is the first day of the second semester.

Dr. Rivers said bringing high school students back to school earlier in December/January before the beginning of second semester and after the installation of plexiglass in all classrooms might create an unnecessary disruption.

Once students come back from Winter Break on Monday, January 4, district officials say teachers will spend time with their students reviewing for exams and another week giving exams. With that in mind, officials said it seemed wiser not to disrupt the semester right before exams but, instead, to wait for the beginning of the second semester to make the transition.