IRMO, S.C. — Lexington-Richland School District Five announced Friday that it will hold in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies in early June, with safety guidelines in place.

The district said it is implementing social distancing and other health measures for graduates and their guests.

Ceremonies for Chapin High School, Dutch Fork High School, Irmo High School and Spring Hill High School will be held at the district’s three high school football stadiums during the first week of June. The decision to have in-person commencement ceremonies came after the district surveyed seniors and their parents to gain input on honoring the Class of 2020 while maintaining federal and state social distancing guidelines.

Graduates will be allowed four guests, and ceremonies will be live streamed and recorded. Ceremonies in School District Five will follow the originally planned order but have new dates/times:

Spring Hill High:

9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2 at Chapin High School Stadium

· Weather make-up time for SHHS is 7:30 p.m. on June 2

Chapin High:

9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3 at Chapin High School Stadium

· Weather make-up time for CHS is 7:30 p.m. on June 3

Dutch Fork High:

9 a.m. on Thursday, June 4 at Dutch Fork High School Stadium

· Weather make-up time for DFHS is 7:30 p.m. on June 4

Irmo High:

9 a.m. on Friday, June 5 at Irmo High School Stadium

· Weather make-up time for IHS is 7:30 p.m. on June 5

“We sought feedback from student leaders at our high schools, used survey results from our seniors and their parents, and also included principals and other school staff to create an event that keeps safety at the forefront, while celebrating 2020 graduates,” said Dr. Christina Melton, superintendent of School District Five. “Graduation is a major milestone for our students and our parents, and we are committed to making these ceremonies safe, celebratory events that honor all the steps our students have taken to get to this point in their lives.”

Arrival time for students, parking guidelines, information about masks and other health requirements, and other details about graduation ceremonies will be shared with seniors and their families before graduations. Metal detectors will be used, law enforcement and safety officials will be present, and the district’s clear bag requirement will be enforced. Other weather make-up dates for graduation could be announced, if needed.