Lex/Rich 5 School Board unhappy with state funding bill

The Lexington-Richland 5 school district wants the state to change language in H-5150 to make sure they can get the same local funding as they have in the past.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington-Richland District 5 School Board met Monday and the majority of the meeting was about finances. The school board says they are nervous about the South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s overhaul of state education funding and how House Bill 5150 (H-5150) will impact their district.

According to McMaster, all school districts should receive more funding than last year, but that will vary from district to district.

In Lex/Rich 5, the school board is concerned that they will not be able to balance their budget if H-5150 passes.

“We could come to a balanced budget if we can get that language where the local supplement requirement being the same as the previous year, if that one phrase was not included, I believe we could come to a balanced budget and still give raises to teachers," said the district's Financial Advisor, Mary Rawls.