Irmo High's 'Nest' academy launches Wednesday. Here's what it will do

The academy is designed to create alternatives to suspensions or expulsions.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo high school is about to add an integrated academy into the school, to be located in one of its hallways.

"They are there for a designated period of time and they earn their way back to their home schools," said Michael Harris, chief of student services for Lexington-Richland district 5.

It will be geared toward primarily ninth and tenth graders, who are academically behind to regain credits, or are in violation of code of conduct, or are transitioning from another school or school district or have another unique need.

"To gain refocus. They get there not only through a means of discipline in terms of the transfer from one school to the other, but many students go there by choice," Harris said.

Monday night district leaders discussed that they have budget approval for four staff members to teach this group of students.

"As we bring this budget together we're going to be talking about ways to meet these needs so that we can have services like this at all schools," said Akil Ross, superintendent at Lexington-Richland district 5.

Some question the creation of this nest academy when the district already has an academy for success. District leaders say it's a matter of having enough space for these students. The academy for success can only take 100 students at a time.

"We can't put 60 students from one school at the academy to get those services. We just don't have enough space, but we can create that within their school," Ross said.

Leaders say they're trying to provide solutions as a result of recent events.