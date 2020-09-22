Lexington-Richland District Five group to hold two candidate forums

The forums will take place from 6:30 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Irmo Middle School and on Thursday, Oct. 22 at Spring Hill High School.

The candidate forums are meant to to provide the public an opportunity to meet the candidates and understand their positions on matters that would impact the safety, group and prosperity of their family and community.

“Teacher Forum is looking forward to serving our community through these events," said Ali Hendrick, Chair of the Lexington-Richland District Five Teacher Forum. "It is so important that all members of our community have an opportunity to gather and learn together about the vision these men and women have that want to serve and lead our district. The choices they make will impact us all."

Candidates will randomly answer community-generated questions that will be collected HERE prior to the events and upon arrival at the event.

Both candidate forums will also be available to view via Facebook Live on the Lexington-Richland District Five Teacher Forum Facebook page.