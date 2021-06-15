Lexington-Richland School District 5 superintendent resigns

Dr. Christina Melton's last day with the district will be June 30.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Dr. Christina Melton, superintendent of Lexington-Richland School District 5, has resigned, according to the district's website.

The announcement came at Monday night's school board meeting.

Just a few weeks ago, Melton was named state superintendent of the year.

In a statement released on behalf of the district's Board of Trustees, Vice Chairman Ken Loveless said:

Dr. Christina Melton has advised the Board of Trustees for School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties of her resignation as Superintendent, effective June 30, 2021. The Board expresses its appreciation to Dr. Melton for her dedicated efforts on behalf of the students and staff of the District since she was appointed as Superintendent in 2017 and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

The Board plans to schedule a special-called meeting later this week to discuss selecting an Interim Superintendent to lead the District beginning on July 1, 2021. As soon as that individual is selected, the Board will inform all the District’s stakeholders.

The district also released a statement from Superintendent Melton, which reads:

This message is a bittersweet message to write because of my love for our district. This is home. We are family.

I am a strong believer in seasons of life, including career. My season as superintendent is drawing to an end on June 30, 2021. As I prepare for this new chapter in my life, I thank the Board of Trustees for the privilege to lead School District Five. I thank our families, our community, and especially our students. I am grateful to the staff of School District Five. I am convinced the brightest, most talented, capable and caring professionals are concentrated here in our district.

“Know Thy Impact” is not a mantra, it is a mission at work daily in all operations across our district. I could list the #PrideIn5 accolades we have achieved, the historic precedents we have set, the records our students have made and the records our students have broken. I could list the extensive accomplishments our staff have been recognized for and how we have been innovative and forerunners in ratings, competitions, and recognitions. Instead of the extrinsic, it is the intrinsic I am most proud of. We have rallied in times of crisis. We have shared strength during weakness and we have seen the unprecedented. We have been a voice for our children, our community and our profession. We have been tested and have proven to be resilient and student-centered. I leave this chapter knowing the people in place will continue exemplary work focusing upon our most important resource... our children.

With a grateful heart and in service.

Dr. Christina Melton

Superintendent

School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties