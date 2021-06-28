Lexington-Richland Five trustees censure school board member

Monday's move comes weeks after soon-to-be former board member Ed White resigned following what he says was a forced resignation of Dr. Christina Melton.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington-Richland School District Five Board of Trustees voted Monday night to censure soon-to-be ex-board member Ed White.

The vote comes after White's sudden resignation and fiery letter to the media regarding the resignation of superintendent Dr. Christina Melton.

At the Monday's meeting, a spot for Lexington-Richland School District Five board member Ed White was set, however, his seat remained empty, with board members voting to censure White.

Chairwoman Jan Hammond said, "Just as all our district employees and students must adhere to policies or possibly suffer the consequence so must our board of trustees be held to the same level of conduct and accountability."

Four voted for the censure, while two opposed. In a statement from Hammond, she said Ed White, "exposed attorney client privileged information without consent of the superintendent or the board."

Dr. Melton and the board say that was not the case. Once the board announced the censure, News 19 reached out to Ed White but have not yet received a response.

During the public comment time at Monday's meeting, gifts made for Dr. Melton by district faculty and students were handed over to the board to pass on to Dr. Melton.