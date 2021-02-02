Lexington-Richland 5 to hold teacher recruitment day, also seeks substitute teaching positions

Full time teaching candidates pre-register for virtual event to include live video chat with administrators, current teachers; substitutes apply through service

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Administrators with Lexington-Richland School District Five will hold its 2021 Teacher Recruitment Event on Saturday, Feb. 6, to give educators seeking employment in the district an opportunity to talk one-on-one with administrators. The district is also looking to fill vacancies for substitute teaching positions and is accepting applications for those part time positions through an employment service.

Full time teaching candidates must pre-register for the virtual event by visiting www.lexrich5.org/teach and are encouraged to upload a resume for interviewers to access and review prior to Saturday's session.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and will feature live video chat features for candidates, live chat rooms with current teachers in the district to gain insight into the district’s professional development opportunities and culture, as well as view videos about each school.

As a precursor to Saturday's hiring event, on Wednesday, February 3, the district’s Office of Human Resources will host a virtual session, “Top Tips for Navigating the Virtual Recruitment Event” for candidates. Pre-register by visiting bit.ly/TeachIn5VirtualEvents.

Vacancies for the upcoming school year will vary and contracts may be issued the day of the event. To submit an application directly to School District Five for consideration before the Virtual Recruitment Event, visit bit.ly/TeachIn5Apply.

For those seeking employment as substitute teachers within the district, Kelly Education placement service will be handling the vetting and hiring process. There are a few ways to apply for those substitute positions in School District Five. One is to email a resume and interest to the local team at 544C@Kellyservices.com and another is to create a profile and apply online at kellyservices.com.

The minimum education requirement for a substitute teacher in the district is a high school diploma/GED. Kelly Education also performs a background check on interested applicants.