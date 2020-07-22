Lex-Rich Five school district to resume on-campus sports workouts

A phased approach will begin July 27 after the district suspended workouts earlier this month

IRMO, S.C. — Lexington-Richland School District Five will resume on-campus school sports workouts on July 27 after suspending workouts earlier this month.

According to the district, the workouts will be phased in over the next few weeks based on sports.

The first group, fall varsity sports, will return on July 27. The next group will be winter sports athletes on August 3; and spring athletes, 7th and 8th grade football and middle school wrestling on August 10.

No one will be penalized if they do not attend.

The district said it will be following the safety measures put into place by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL). These precautions include pre-workout screenings of athletes and coaches, facilities cleanings, social distancing for staff and students in each designated area or facility (inside or outside), and workouts that will be conducted in “groups” of athletes with the same athletes working out together weekly to limit overall exposures.

“Our goal is to allow the opportunity for our student-athletes and coaches to return to on-campus practices and workouts in the safest environment.” said Alvin Pressley, School District Five director of secondary education. “We will closely monitor our safety protocols and practices on a daily basis as we resume athletics.”