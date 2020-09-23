Lexington District One candidate forums start Sunday

On Nov. 3, Lexington School District One voters will choose four individuals for four at-large seats on the Board of Trustees.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A school board candidate forum will be held by the League of Women Voters and Lexington County School District One on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 3 p.m.

The forum will be held the auditorium of Building One of Central Services located at 100 Tarrar Springs Road in Lexington.

According to the district, the meeting will not be open to the public as a safeguard to keep the candidates, LWV moderator and timekeepers safe while complying with the CDC’s COVID-19 masking and social distancing recommendations.

The public is encouraged to watch the meeting here.

On General Election Day, Nov. 3, Lexington County School District One voters will choose four individuals for four at-large seats on the Board of Trustees.

Two of the original 12 candidates withdrew leaving 10 candidates: Mike Anderson, Anne Marie Green, Mike Griffin, Kathy Henson, Jason Hinton, Reese McCurdy, Brent M. Powers, Travis Price, Chris Rice, and Chelsea Snelgrove. Mr. McCurdy already had a commitment and is unable to attend this forum.

Voters can find information about most of the candidates on the district’s website or see their answers to questions asked by the League of Women Voters at the League of Women Voters Vote411 website. Just go to their website, click on the “Find What’s on Your Ballot” box, type in your home address, scroll down to the bottom of the list of races and click on “Lexington One School Board.”

In October, the Center for Law and Global Policy Development will hold three board candidate forums in the Performing Arts Center at River Bluff High School. Each forum highlights three or four candidates.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., the forum highlights Kathy Henson, Reese McCurdy, Brent M. Powers, and Travis Price.

On Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 6 p.m., the forum highlights Anne Marie Green, Mike Griffin, and Jason Hinton.