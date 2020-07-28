Lexington School District Two announces two plans, start date

The district also said its goal is to return to in-person, 5-day instruction as quickly as possible when it is safe to do so.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington School District Two has released their school plan for the fall which offers two options to parents.

According to the school district, they are continuing to monitor COVID-19 as the school year approaches and will make any changes necessary.

One of the models is full-time virtual instruction for 5K-12, and the other is in-person instruction at schools with a hybrid/blended plan of 2 in-person school days and 3 virtual days for 3K-12.

The districts says the two instructional plans are based on data collected through surveys of Lexington Two families and employees, guidance from health, safety and education agencies at state and national levels, and AccelerateEd Task Force recommendations, according to the district.

The district also said its goal is to return to in-person, 5-day instruction as quickly as possible when it is safe to do so.

Classes will begin on September 8.

When returning, the district said it will implement reduced classroom, bus, and activity sizes, along with required face masks, symptom screening, and a variety of cleaning and sanitizing measures.

The 'Virtual Academy' program will be for students 5K-12 and families will commit to virtual learning for the 2020-21 school year.

According to the district, students may request to return to face-to-face instruction, but requests will be considered along with the safety of the students.

Virtual instruction will be delivered by certified Lexington Two educators, with students adhering to South Carolina and Lexington Two academic standards.

Students will be provided a device, according to Lexington Two.

The deadline to apply for this program is August 1 at lex2.org/virtualacademy/