Lexington Two to offer free meals to students over spring break

According to the school district, meals will be available to those 18 and under, whether they attend the district or not.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington School District Two announced plans to provide students breakfast and lunch over spring break.

According to the district, seven-day bundles of breakfast and lunch meals will be available to those 18 and under.

According to Lexington Two, meals must be reserved by April 2 at PayPams.com.

Meals are open to all youth 18 and under, regardless of whether they attend a Lexington Two school.

Seven days of breakfast and lunch meals will be available for curbside pickup from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at two school sites:

Cayce Elementary: 515 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce

Riverbank Elementary: 160 Cougar Drive, West Columbia

Meals distributed at the school sites will cover the district's week of spring break, April 5-11, as well as the day of remote learning for Lexington Two students on Monday, April 12.

Lexington Two students are scheduled to return to classes on Tuesday, April 13.

For details go to the Lexington Two website here.