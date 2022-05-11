Lexington School District Two superintendent resigns during special called meeting

According to the Tuesday, May 10, special called meeting agenda, the Lexington District Two School Board of Trustees was to have met to discuss legal advice regarding contractual matters. A second special called meeting scheduled for this evening, Wednesday, May 11, has the board going into executive session to discuss legal advice regarding Wade’s resignation and discussion regarding an acting superintendent.

Wade, a former superintendent in Illinois, was hired by the school district in August 2021. He is also a former English teacher and school principal. When Lexington Two hired him, Wade said, “I am very much appreciative of the opportunity given to me by the Board and humbled by their faith in me to continue moving Lexington Two forward. I look forward in the coming weeks and months to learning from all stakeholders about Lexington Two’s history and collaborating with them on future directions in championing children through diversified opportunities and supports.”