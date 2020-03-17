WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Two Superintendent William B. James Jr. announced Tuesday plans to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year, according to a statement from the district. James was hired as the district’s superintendent in 2015.

The Lexington Two School Board, at a special-called workshop on March 12, approved contracting with the South Carolina School Boards Association to begin the search for a new superintendent.

“Lexington Two has been, and always will be, a special place to me,” James said. “I began here as a principal at Airport High School, and I have been given the privilege of ending my career as superintendent. I look forward to the upcoming year as we finish projects and transition to new leadership in the 2021-22 school year.”

Under James’ leadership, the district became the first to launch the Early College and career pathways programs, in partnership with Midlands Technical College, allowing students to earn an Associate degree, college credit and professional certifications while still in high school. Participation in dual enrollment and AP courses also has increased, and Class of 2019 graduates earned the highest overall scholarship total ever -- more than $17.4 million, according to the district.

During James’ tenure, the district has opened three new schools and upgraded all others, including athletic facilities, as part of a voter-approved, $225 million construction program. The construction project is in its final phase, with planning under way for a district-wide performing arts center.

The Superintendent-elect is expected to begin on July 1, 2020, becoming Superintendent on July 1, 2021. Candidates are requested to submit all application materials electronically to jlegrand@scsba.org by April 20.

A survey is available online for teachers, staff, parents, students and community members to take, allowing for input on the search. Find it HERE.