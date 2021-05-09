Lexington Two changes dates for returning to class

The students will have new requirements when they do return.

CAYCE, S.C. — Four Lexington District Two schools will be able to return to in-class learning a little early following new advice from state health officials.

The school district announced new return dates for Cayce Elementary, Northside Middle, Wood Elementary and Pine Ridge Middle after receiving new guidance from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Cayce Elementary and Northside Middle will now return on Tuesday while Wood Elementary and Pine Ridge Middle will be back in campus by Monday, Sept. 13.

However, when they do return, students will have new requirements that must follow to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"They will be required to wear a mask while on district property, on district transportation or while attending school-related events or activities," the district said.

The temporary mask requirement was put in place by the school board on Thursday and will continue through Oct. 31. The rule also applies to staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

There will also be changes to drive-thru food distribution.