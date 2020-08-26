Lexington Two teachers prepare for start of new school year

This week, the Saluda River Academy For the Arts had LEAP Days for virtual and hybrid students to figure out what school will look like this year.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, students at Saluda River Academy for the Arts were able to experience what the school year will be like for them, whether they are learning virtually or in-person.

The upcoming school year will be unlike any other as schools continue to respond to COVID-19 concerns. School districts across the state have spent months coming up with plans to teach children during the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, the Saluda River Academy for the Arts is held their 'Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, and Prepare' (LEAP) Days for virtual students. On Thursday and Friday, the students learning through the hybrid model will have their own LEAP Days. The hybrid model will operate on an AA-BB schedule.

Heather Pence is a fifth grade teacher who's been at Lexington School District Two and Saluda River Acadmey for the Arts for 27 years.

"We have setup our classrooms to be able to social distance our children during the hybrid model. We've got all of their supplies pre-separated and organized by child so they'll have things that will go home and stay home. We'll have duplicates in the classroom for them to have," said Pence.

The school was able to purchase the supplies on their own to give to students. Kids also picked up their electronic gear during LEAP Days.

Classrooms have been setup with desks spaced out so students can practice social distancing but also interact with each other from a distance.

"This year has been an interesting challenge. We are glad that we had a chance to practice remote teaching during the spring because we were one of the pilot schools for the distanced learning," Pence said. "We did have that benefit of practicing what it's like to do some remote learning."

Pence said there has been a lot of discussion activities that can be done electronically and in-person. She believes leaders in the district have given teachers great ideas and guidance as they head into a school year unlike any other.

"I miss my children. I miss the interaction. I think children need as much social, emotional support that they get from school. Families do everything that they can but I think there's a lot to be said for teachers that are there to nurture those children, give them another perspective, somebody else that's kind of in their corner and a place that they have some kind of a normal," said Pence.

"In education and in life, things are fluid and flexible and we have to learn to roll with that and I think the children coming through in this time are going to be more flexible and more durable, for a lack of a better word, than many other kids and this is just another experience in life that we're going to build from this," Pence said. "Whatever the next challenge is, they're going to be ready for it and we are."

Emily Streett, another fifth grade teacher at the school said that preparing for this school year has been different than any other.

"We've been getting our classrooms ready, preparing what we will do with those children when they come to teach them procedures and just safety tips for maneuvering about the classroom in the school during COVID," said Streett.

Streett believes it's important that kids have a routine. Since students have been out of school for so long, the fifth grade teacher thinks they'll be happy to be back in the classroom.

"I think the most different thing is just not being able to interact with the children in the way that I'm used to. That's going to be the biggest challenge. I think kids need love, especially in these uncertain times," explained Streett. "That's the great thing about teachers, is we know how to adapt and we will just make it work."

"I do want the kids and families to know that we have gone above and beyond in Lexington Two to just make sure that things are safe for them and they're really in good hands. I don't think they should have any fears," said Streett.

Jim LeBlanc is the Principal at the school. He believes their staff is ready to take on the school year that's ahead.

"Every summer seems to have some difference from the summer before in preparations but of course given our current reality, there's been a lot of changes," said LeBlanc. "It's been a good growing experience for us. There's been a lot of planning, planning for different models of instruction. Our district has done a fabulous job of providing professional development for our teachers and our administrators for using technology in the virtual platform to enhance our instruction and also be a platform for instruction."

Some of the other safety procedures put in place this year include a new entrance area that has a glass reception desk so parents can drop off items their children need. Parents will not be allowed any further in the building in order to help keep both kids and staff safe.

Automatic hand sanitizing stations are also available upon entering the building. Cleaning is occurring every day after school. The custodial service will clean the building with foggers.

Water fountains have been replaced with water bottle dispensers that are touchless so contact is not needed.

LeBlanc says they've made changes to the master schedule, which impacts the cafeteria and recess area.

"We only have one class at a time in those areas and keep that family group together," explained LeBlanc.

LeBlanc says they're happy to see kids back in the building because teachers and staff joined their profession for the kids.

"It's important for us to just reassure our families, our community, that we have put in every precaution that we possibly can to make this a safe environment for students and staff," said LeBlanc.