Lexington Two releases free, reduced meal policy for upcoming school year

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington School District Two announced its free and reduced meal policy for the upcoming school year on Friday, providing additional information on how to apply and who qualifies.

New applications must be submitted each year, the district said, pointing potential applicants to PayPams.com/OnlineApp. Anyone without a computer should contact their schools.

Applicants should submit one application per household but should also include each child's name and student identification number. Parents can find out what the number is by contacting the school or food services at 803-739-8381.

The district has also released a detailed list for those who are unsure if they qualify for free or reduced lunches which can be found below:

The district added that foster children may also be eligible for benefits regardless of household income but the household should notify the school district that the foster child is certified for free meals.

The district also urges households with members who become unemployed or have a change in household size to contact the school to file for an application as this may make a child eligible for free or reduced-price meals. The full policy is on file at the superintendent's office and at each school in the district.