A group of students from Brookland-Cayce High School spent part of their Sunday feeding the homeless.

Among them was Kashiah Gidron.

Gidron discovered her passion for helping others in elementary school. Since then, that passion has blossomed into dreams to help others on a large scale.

"It was always on my bucket list, always on my dream list, to do a soup kitchen to just give back to others, Gidron said.

On Sunday, she finally got her chance. Gidron led a group effort to feed Columbia's homeless through an organization called DECA.

DECA, formerly known as the Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit student organization that helps grow student leaders.

"God blessed me with having the food, the clothes on my back, my Mom," Gidron said. "So, it's just like, maybe I should step out of that zone and go down there and ... feed them and be in their environment."

She started planning with other students in the group.

"And every day at lunch, they've been in my room discussing and planning," DECA Advisor Alice Romanstine-Hall said, "... instead of taking lunch to eat with their friends."

"I just feel like it's important to go out and impact the community,"Rebekah Kelly, a student at Brookland-Cayce High School said.

"Fills my heart and I just always feel like it's important to give back," Ke'Jauna Pough, another student, said.

They joined others giving at Columbia's Finlay Park on Sunday in a community effort to feed those in need.

"Just to see people not have the things that I have in life... it hurts my heart," Gidron said. "I always want to give back, and this is not just going to be the one day I will do it, you know?... Maybe I'll start my own real, like, soup kitchen and we just feed and feed."