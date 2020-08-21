Lexington Two’s summer food service program wraps up next week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The week of August 24-28 will be the final week of Lexington School District Two's free summer food service program.
Seven days of breakfast/lunch meals will be distributed that week, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. through noon at Cayce Elementary School, Riverbank Elementary School, Pine Ridge Middle School and Airport High School. There will be no bus delivery of meals.
No meals will be offered during the week of August 31 through September 7 as the district transitions to the start of the new school year on September 8.
Lexington Two has served nearly 310,000 student meals since March, when schools closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials.
Beginning September 8, the district will resume participation in the National School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program, open to all students. Students who participate in this program will be charged according to their eligibility status. If you are unsure of your student’s eligibility status, call the Food Service Office at (803) 739-4010.
Families are encouraged to complete an online application to see whether they qualify for free or reduced price meals. To do so, visit www.paypams.com/onlineapp and follow the instructions. A new application is required each school year, and only one application per household is needed. Paper applications are available at each school's front office or at the Lexington Two district office.
Meals for Virtual Academy and remote learning students
Curbside meals will be available for pickup during set hours for all Lexington Two Virtual Academy students, as well as for hybrid students on the days they do not attend in-person classes at school. Meals may be picked up at any one of four locations: Cayce Elementary School, Riverbank Elementary School, Pine Ridge Middle School or Airport High School.
Students who participate in curbside meal service will be charged for these meals according to their eligibility status. Multiple meals may be picked up at once. Pre-registration will be required. Officials say more information will be coming soon from schools and the district about how to pick up those meals.