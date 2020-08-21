Lexington Two’s summer food service program wraps up next week

Lexington Two has served nearly 310,000 student meals since March, when schools closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The week of August 24-28 will be the final week of Lexington School District Two's free summer food service program.

No meals will be offered during the week of August 31 through September 7 as the district transitions to the start of the new school year on September 8.

Lexington Two has served nearly 310,000 student meals since March, when schools closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials.

Beginning September 8, the district will resume participation in the National School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program, open to all students. Students who participate in this program will be charged according to their eligibility status. If you are unsure of your student’s eligibility status, call the Food Service Office at (803) 739-4010.

Families are encouraged to complete an online application to see whether they qualify for free or reduced price meals. To do so, visit www.paypams.com/onlineapp and follow the instructions. A new application is required each school year, and only one application per household is needed. Paper applications are available at each school's front office or at the Lexington Two district office.

Meals for Virtual Academy and remote learning students