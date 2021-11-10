Lexington-Richland Five school board approves initial improvements to Irmo High School

The $50 million updates includes, a new media center, classrooms and labs and roof improvements.

IRMO, S.C. — Lexington-Richland School District Five voted Monday night to have voted to pass the first phase of the financial plan to upgrade Irmo High School.

Built in 1964, Irmo High School's East Wing, is the oldest high school facility in the district.

More than 50 years old, the floors are cracking and the classrooms are cramped. Board members say it's in need of improvement.

"Equity is fairness, it's justice, it's what we pledged, justice for all," said Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross.

Todd Bedenbaugh, Executive Director of Operations says Irmo High school needs to be updated. "We are requesting a new East Wing at Irmo High School, and we have a cost estimate and we're also looking at a new roof at a tune of about $50 million," said Bedenbaugh.

"Trying to give equity in the education process."

The $50 million updates includes, a new media center, classrooms and labs and roof improvements. The district says these upgrades will help save money on energy bills.

One community member saying at the October 11 board meeting, that the upgrade at the high school is needed, "It warms my heart as an Irmo graduate I am very happy that we are doing what should be done and what have been done decades ago."

The district voted on phase one of the financial plan of the project, saying this is the first step in developing a capital plan in order to have funding to build a new wing at Irmo High School.