Board chair retires, updates on Irmo High, and new positions for student mental health in Lexington Richland 5

School district moves forward with Irmo High renovations, adds 3 new positions for behavioral health, and says goodbye to Board Chair Jan Hammond.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Monday’s Lexington-Richland 5 board meeting had an emotional start with Jan Hammond taking her seat as board chair for the last time.

“It is with mixed emotions that my husband Edward and I will leave this wonderful community, where we've raised our three kids and where we have made the dearest lifelong friends," Hammond said through tears. "My prayer is that the current board continues fighting for what is best for all our students."

Hammond has served the district in an official and unofficial capacity for 19 years.

On Monday night she received honors from Governor Henry McMaster and special recognition from the board.

Once the board was able to officially say goodbye to Hammond, it was back to business. The district jumped into discussing school report cards, where schools in Lexington-Richland 5 rank higher than the state average.

Later in the meeting, the board also gave an update on Irmo High’s East Wing addition with more renderings to show off.

The new mock-ups featured an all-glass front to the wing, a bridge between the new part and older part of the building, and a mural with the school’s motto, "In Ourselves, Our Future Lies."

The district approved the plans and the purchase of the property. Board members said the wing will help increase the school’s capacity and will cost the district more than $55 million.

Finally, the school board decided to approve three new positions being created to provide student behavioral interventions.