COLUMBIA, S.C. — The coronavirus pandemic cost the South Carolina high school class of 2020 the end of their senior years. But school districts are working to make sure those seniors still get the time-honored graduation tradition.

School districts have begun announcing their plans. Some are choosing to do it in person but with restrictions and special safety guidelines while others are choosing to do a virtual version.

We're compiling a list here of each district's plan. This will be updated, so if you don't see your district on here, check back soon and it likely will be.

Kershaw County Schools

Friday May 29/Saturday May 30

The district, along with the high school principals believe the best option would be to keep the original graduation dates and follow social distancing guidelines.

Below are the dates for graduations, barring a major uptick in the curve and spike in new cases.

North Central High School Friday, May 29, 2020 7:30 p.m. Football Stadium

Camden High School Saturday, May 30, 2020 8:30 a.m. Zemp Stadium

Lugoff-Elgin High School Saturday, May 30, 2020 9:45 a.m. Football Stadium

Important Information:

Students will be limited to four tickets

The stadiums will be set up to accommodate social distancing

We will have specific entry procedures, again allowing for social distancing

Before entering, guests will have their temperature checked and put on a mask (you may bring your own)

We will live stream all three ceremonies

Lexington School District Two

Saturday, June 6 5 -7 p.m.

Lexington Two will offer virtual graduation events for each of our high schools, Airport and Brookland-Cayce. The district will set up graduation stages at school stadiums, as is done every year. Seniors have scheduled individual appointments to come back to the stadiums in early May. A professional photographer/videographer will get images in front of the stage of each student, in full cap and gown with diploma cover, along with his/her parents and the school principal. In a typical year, professional photos are taken only of individual graduates after they’ve crossed the stage, so this will be a special keepsake for district families.

The district plans to pre-record brief speeches from each school’s valedictorian, salutatorian, principal and other selected speakers, as well as from the district superintendent and board chair. All of the photos and videos will be used to create graduation presentations for each school. Each senior will receive a program and a copy of the graduation presentation for his/her school.

Lexington School District Three

Friday, May 29th, 7 p.m.

Lexington Three will host its 100th Commencement Ceremony in the district’s beloved Panther Stadium. Please make note that due to the Coronavirus, numerous additional rules will be implemented in an effort to keep our students, families and staff members healthy. These guidelines will be strictly enforced.

1. Each graduate will receive two tickets per the directive from state officials for family members and friends to attend the ceremony. Tickets will be required for admittance into Panther Stadium.

2. Each attendee will be required to sit in pre-marked areas that will be six feet apart. No more than one person will be allowed to sit in each area as we are required to practice social distancing per Governor Henry McMaster’s orders.

3. Sanitation Stations will be set up throughout Panther Stadium. We encourage attendees to frequently sanitize their hands and to avoid touching their faces, specifically their eyes, noses and mouths.

4. No more than three people will be allowed inside of the facility’s restrooms at a time.

5. Attendees will be dismissed in shifts in an effort to prevent large crowds from forming.

6. Due to social distancing guidelines, district officials request that families take group photos at home before or after the ceremony. Participants are reminded to maintain social distancing guidelines at all times inside of Panther Stadium and in the parking lot.

7. Graduates will be positioned several feet apart on the field in an effort to practice social distancing.

8. The ceremony will be live streamed via a variety of different methods. More information regarding this will be forthcoming.

9. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved into the Lexington

Three Fine Arts Center. The above mentioned rules will still apply.

Lexington School District Four

Friday, June 8, 8 a.m.

The event will be a Doug Bennett Stadium

In accordance with state guidelines, additional rules will be implemented.

Per state guidelines, graduates will be limited to two tickets for immediate family members. Doug Bennett Stadium will be set up to accommodate social distancing for the graduates and families in attendance. Specific entry and exit procedures will be used to allow for social distancing. Sanitation stations will be set up throughout the stadium and restrooms will be monitored to ensure proper capacity.

District officials also request that families take group photos at home before or after the ceremony. All participants will be required to maintain social distancing guidelines at all times inside the stadium and in the stadium parking lot.

The ceremony will be live-streamed and recorded for those family members and friends unable to attend. In the event of inclement weather, an alternative ceremony plan will be enacted using the Lexington Four Fine Arts Center. This plan will require multiple ceremonies to ensure both social distancing and the ability of each graduate to maintain two family members in attendance.

