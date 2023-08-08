'I've never seen the traffic this congested': Long lines for parents, students in Richland School District Two

The district says it was made aware of a US Department of Transportation guideline that does not permit "adult crossing guards" to direct traffic.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — It's the first day back to school for students in the Richland Two School District begins, which also means school-day traffic.

This year, the district will not use security personnel to direct traffic, so parents and students will have longer wait times.

"The lines are super long," Devin Cannon said.

"This is my first time ever experiencing the line being this long," parent Reshieka Bell-Trapp said. "I've never seen the traffic this congested. Like bad."

Bell-Trapp has a daughter starting school this year in Pre-K 4 at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary in Richland School District Two.

Parents throughout the district, like Bell-Trapp, are seeing high traffic levels this year, as Richland Two says it will not be able to use security personnel to direct drivers.

The district said it was made aware of a law from the United States Department of Transportation last year.

In a Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, Section 7D.05 states, "Adult crossing guards shall not direct traffic in the usual law enforcement regulatory sense."

Additionally, the district says it researched the topic and found an opinion from 2014 where Horry County Police Department and Horry County School District asked for an opinion from the SC Attorney General about whether adult uniformed security guards can direct traffic.

In a letter from former Assistant Attorney General Harrison Brant, the conclusion reads, "lt is the opinion of this Office that the authority of adult uniformed crossing guards to direct or control traffic is limited to ordering vehicles on public roadways to stop so that children walking to or from school may safely cross the street. Such crossing guards do not have the authority to direct or control traffic on public roadways near a school for the purpose for the purpose [sic] of reducing traffic congestion, and thus should not be used for such purposes."

The district says there will still be crossing guards helping students get across the street safely, but they're not able to direct traffic flow.

"If you don't get here early enough, then you're, like, all the way back at the back of the line," Cannon said of the 30-minute wait she said she had while picking up her son from school. "It can be a bit of an inconvenience, especially if you're trying to pick up multiple children because he's in school and then they're in daycare, so you know having to get somewhere on time will be pretty difficult with these lines."

"You have to leave early," Bell-Trapp said. "Early, early to get here!"

Despite the increased traffic that might cost you extra time, Moore urges students and parents to prioritize it.