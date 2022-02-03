"Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be" takes young readers inside the mind of a local meteorologist.

February 28 – March 2 is designated as Read Across America Week, an annual reading motivation and awareness program motivating children to read.

MINNEAPOLIS — Should we bring raincoats to the big game? Will the fog lift before we get to the coast? Should we let in the animals in case there is a tornado this afternoon? People love talking about the weather, but it is more than just conversation.

On Wednesday, News19 This Morning anchor Brandon Taylor spoke with KARE11 Meteorologist Guy Brown, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, about his new book, “Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be.”

Hours before we wake up, Brown is at the television studio reviewing atmospheric readings, humidly rates, and Doppler reports he needs to tell his viewers how to plan for the days ahead. In the book, in addition to the science of weather, Brown also introduces readers to some of the animals who forecast weather in environments around the world, and how animals use their adaptations to weather the storms in cities and towns and in the wild .

With Mario Lugo’s vivid art, readers see some of the amazing cloud formations that bring us wildly different weather while Brown acquaints readers with cloud identification techniques.

So bring your rain boots, pack some sunscreen, and get ready for a weather adventure!

Don’t forget to watch the clouds and take notes along the way. By the end, you’ll be ready to become a meteorologist just like Guy Brown.