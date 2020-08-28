Maine schools create outdoor classrooms

School districts are thinking of ways to keep students healthy.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Yoga mats and tree stumps will be the new seats for students at Falmouth Public Schools as the district moves some of its classroom's outside.

"We're hoping it allows teachers to engage students in a way that maybe had not been done before. But also really allows for students and teachers to get a little bit of a mental health break from being inside these rooms hyper sanitizing," said Falmouth Public School garden/greenhouse coordinator, Justin Demi.

More than 30 outdoor classrooms will be built in time for the start of the school year.

"We're starting right now with shade cloths. We're going to be expanding to greenhouse structures," said Demi.

Students will get kits, which have whiteboards and other materials they will need to learn.

"Getting kids outside, off the screens and outside of the boxes that are their classrooms," said Demi.

It's not the only school district thinking outside the box. The Brunswick Public School District is also taking learning outside.

"We all know being outside is healthier for students," said Brunswick High School Assistant Principal Timothy Gagnon.

Both districts said teachers will have to sign up to use the spaces, and it all depends on weather.

"When cold sets in, how cold is it going to be? Rain; if it's too hot, there are some variables there," said Gagnon.

"Some of the spaces will be able to handle mild weather and as we build more structures like a greenhouse, then we will be able to take on more serious weather," said Demi.

The school districts are also working to come up with plans for security.