Major League Soccer and University of South Carolina announce education partnership

This partnership will allow current and former MLS players access to online education and post-secondary academic resources through the USC system.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina and Major League Soccer have announced a multi-year partnership, making USC an Official Education Partner of MLS.

According to a release from USC, this partnership will allow current and former MLS players access to online education and post-secondary academic resources through the USC system. They will also have access to personal and professional development.

According to USC, these programs will allow for players, past, present and future, to pursue higher-education through customized degree programs. There will be specific resources for MLS Academy and MLS NEXT players. MLS club and League office staff will also be able to pursue higher education opportunities.

MLS and USC have 'created pathways for a variety of academic offerings and flexible higher education solutions' for the MLS soccer community, according to the release.

“In the ever-evolving academic landscape, Major League Soccer is proud to partner with the University of South Carolina to provide current and former players and league and club staff members with immersive opportunities to pursue high-quality education,” said Gary Stevenson, MLS Deputy Commissioner, President and Managing Director of MLS Business Ventures. “The University of South Carolina is a leader in modernizing higher education. We are thrilled to partner with them to deliver benefits to MLS players and executives for many years to come.”

“At the University of South Carolina, we are committed to increasing access to higher education for all students — including students whose lives have interrupted or otherwise prevented them from fulfilling their educational goals in a traditional resident model,” said the University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen. "In fulfillment of this mission, we are proud to partner with Major League Soccer to provide higher education to these exceptional athletes and prospective students across the country through Carolina Online.”

USC students will be able engage in MLS coursework, internships and speaker series through this partnership. MLS will also provide exclusive learning opportunities and experiences to students, according to the release. There will also be several community-based initiatives and leadership development training. An executive from MLS and the University of South Carolina will also jointly chair a committee to review proposals for collaborative research as an additional benefit to South Carolina faculty, staff and students.

“Our partnership positions us to educate some of the world’s greatest athletes and the community that supports them across the globe,” said William Tate, the executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of South Carolina. “The partnership reflects our aim to democratize the opportunity to learn. At times, geography or occupational commitments restrict access to education. Our learning alliance eliminates barriers to entry, and instead opens the door to earning a degree while competing at the highest level of professional sports. We are honored to partner with MLS as we fulfill the vision of making higher education accessible and affordable through Carolina Online.”

Carolina Online is the university's online degree program.