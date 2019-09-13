RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland School District One announced a make-up day for missed class time due to Hurricane Dorian.

Monday, November 25th will be a make-up day for both Richland One students and staff, according to district officials.

Due to this change, students and teachers will have a modified Thanksgiving break. It will now start on Tuesday November 26th.

Schools were closed and classes were canceled on September 5 as a precaution to wind gusts from Hurricane Dorian. When winds are above 40, it is dangerous for school buses to travel.

No schools in the Midlands were ordered closed by the governor because of Hurricane Dorian. However, more than a dozen Midlands districts cancelled class due to potential wind hazards and the potential for poor road conditions.

District officials say parent-teacher conferences will be held on a new date, unrelated to the hurricane make-up.

They are now scheduled for October 30, instead of Halloween, October 31. Elementary school parent-teacher conferences will be held from 3:30-6:30 pm.

Parent-teacher conferences for middle school families will be held from 4:15-7:15 pm.

High school parent-teacher conference will be held from 5-8 pm. Parents will get more information about conferences from their specific schools.

Students will still be off from school on October 31. It is scheduled to be a professional development day.

Students will be dismissed early on the last day of school, June 5.

You can see the full revised district calendar online.