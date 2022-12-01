Atlanta school under federal investigation after parent claims second-graders restricted to 'Black classes'

Mary Lin Elementary School is under federal investigation after parent Kila Posey cited school-segregated classes based on race.

ATLANTA — The Department of Education opened a federal investigation into Atlanta Public Schools after a parent claimed that classes at a Candler Park school separated students into classes based on race.

According to the complaint, the assistant principal at Mary Lin Elementary admitted in a recorded phone conversation she was aware of the class separation rules that the principal created in 2021.

A mother and former employee at the school, Kila Posey, filed a civil rights complaint that same year with the U.S. Department of Education, citing that Mary Lin Elementary restricted 13 Black second-graders to only two classes.

Posey said she first heard of the claims when she requested her child be put in a teacher's class. The principal, Sharyn Briscoe, denied her, Posey reported, saying the class she wanted for her child wasn't a "Black class."

In August, Posey said she was fired from being an after-school care provider for APS, prompting her to file a second complaint against the district. APS claimed Posey was fired for retaliating against the district by raising the issue of segregation with the initial complaint, the ex-employee said.

The letter from the Department of Education stated it's looking into the allegations against Atlanta Public Schools to see if the district used the classes as a form of “different treatment based on race.” According to the letter the, the investigation was opened on Nov. 14 against the school.

APS said in a statement regarding the investigation, "Atlanta Public Schools has received notice from OCR that a complaint was filed, and the district is following OCR’s process. Given that this matter is pending before a federal administrative agency for consideration, APS has no further comment.”

According to the school's website, Briscoe has been the school's principal since 2015.