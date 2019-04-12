COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve schools in Richland School District One will compete for the title of Rubik's Champ.

This Saturday, December 7th, students from Richland School District One will be trying to break the world record of 4.22 seconds to solve the cube.

Last year, the Richland One record was set at 30.34 seconds by a student from W.G. Sanders Middle School.

The tournament is split into two sections, solo and group. The goal is to see who can solve the cube the quickest in the solo tournament and to solve 25 cubes in the group tournament. But for the students in Richland One, it’s much more than a game.

"In the classroom, it does a lot for problem solving," says Reshima Kelly, teacher and organizer of the Rubik's cube club. "We use the same techniques that the kids use to put together when they’re learning the algorithms, so it works great with problem solving.

The students will be defending their title Saturday at Crayton Middle School gymnasium from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and all are invited to join.