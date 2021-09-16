"Our children are under attack": Columbia parents file lawsuit over masks

Two Richland One parents have filed a lawsuit against the City of Columbia, Richland County and Richland One for enforcing masks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two Richland One parents are suing the City of Columbia, Richland County and Richland One for enforcing students to wear masks.

The mask mandate these two parents say is preventing their children from getting an education.

Lizabeth Curlin says a mask mandate is a blatant violation of state law, "We live in America we are not ruled under one tyrannical rule."

The proviso states no school district, or school, can use money from the states budget to enforce masks.

"Our children are under attack. Its unconstitutional for our state supreme court that has ruled five to zero that they're not masking children anymore, in our city, in our county and our school district has gone against that. That is why I am here standing up for our children," said Curlin.

She says masks should not be required, "I don't believe they work, and I think its our right as parents to look out for their safety. Not the school district."

The lawsuit alleges City of Columbia, Richland County and Richland one School District are in violation of state law by using state funds to force masks on elementary students.

The suit also alleges that refusing entry to maskless children is essentially denying them an education, at the same time taking away a parents right to make their own decisions.

According to Richland One, families who request to be exempt from wearing a face covering for reasons other than a health or developmental condition or religious exemption will be offered virtual learning for the period face coverings are required on district property.

Kelli Powell is the other plaintiff and she wants her kids back in school, without a mask. "They're suffocating our children unnecessarily and our rights are being taken away from us and stripped from us daily, and if we don't stand up and fight against this, then who else will," said Powell.

She went on to say, "These young children, they need full oxygen for their sweet young developmental minds, and when we deprive them of oxygen we are depriving them of the ability to use their brains fully to learn what they are supposed to learn."