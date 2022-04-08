Midlands school districts face teacher shortages as school years begins

Richland School District One has 181 vacancies while Sumter School District has 154.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the new school year nears, some students in the Midlands may not know who their teacher will be this fall as several school districts face record teacher shortages.

Two weeks from the start of classes, Richland School District Two is working to fill 103 teacher openings.

"It does give us a challenge that I think all districts are facing," said Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis.

Richland School District One has 181 vacancies, while Sumter School District has 154.

South Carolina Educations Association President Sherry East said few teachers means larger class sizes and more schedule switching.

"You'll start seeing more discipline issues because you've got more students in the classroom, you've got more children interacting with each other," East said. "It's all disruptive, so it's not the optimal learning conditions we want, especially when we start school."

Earlier this year, the South Carolina General Assembly raised minimum teacher salaries from $36,000 to $40,000. However, many school districts like Richland Two were already paying more than $40,000.

Davis said money is not the only factor contributing to the shortage, adding hiring teachers has been a problem for years.

"Burnout is incredible," Davis said. "The impact of COVID and the stress of COVID has been incredible and the lack of people going into the profession."

Data from the South Carolina Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) shows the number of graduates with teaching degrees has been around 2,000 since 2017.

"We started seeing a gap, like, 'Okay, 4,000 are retiring and 2,000 are graduating college, where are we making up 2,000?'" East said.

With this in mind, school districts like Richland Two are focusing on recruitment and retention.

"We have teacher recruitment fairs throughout the year at the traditional times and the unusual times," Davis said. "We’ve done virtual recruitment fairs, we’ve done retaining bonuses."

Davis said the district has also given a 2% raises to teachers.

Florence County School District recently approved paid maternity leave for its teachers. Earlier this year, Fairfield County School District announced its Teacher Village in an effort to provide affordable housing for educators.

East said the association approves of these efforts and hopes to see other districts follow suit. "I think teachers are going to start shopping around for parts of our state that are offering these extra incentives to come to those areas."

News 19 reached out to Midlands school districts and asked how many teacher vacancies they currently have: