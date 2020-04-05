COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands Technical College says it is rescheduling it's May graduation ceremony until December of 2020 amid coronavirus closures and social distancing recommendations.

The 2020 graduation ceremony will be held at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on December 9, 2020. The original date for graduation was May 6.

Officials say details about the December event are still pending. It will honor students who completed their academic degree and certificate coursework in the Fall of 2019, Spring of 2020, Summer of 2020, and Fall of 2020.

Students who finished their degrees this Spring will receive diplomas in the mail in June, and they are invited to walk across the stage in December.

“Students who completed their work in the midst of this pandemic are to be commended. It is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Dr. Ronald L. Rhames, President of Midlands Technical College. “Our leadership recognizes the dedication and perseverance of our students, and we are determined to hold an in-person ceremony so they will be honored appropriately.”

Each year, Midlands Technical College graduates more than 2,000 students. The ceremony recognizes students from more than 100 academic programs.