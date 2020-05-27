COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands Technical College has announced it will begin a three-phased plan to return to in-person classes by August.

Phase one starts June 15 when "select employees" -- a limited number of faculty and staff -- will return to begin implementing new procedures and making changes necessary for limiting the risk of COVID-19 spreading in offices, classrooms, and common areas. Proactive measures include new safety signs, reconfiguration of desks and other classroom furniture, as well as protective barriers in high-risk areas.

The second and third phases of the MTC reopening plan brings the rest of employees back to campus in two waves -- in late-June and mid-July. By August, each campus is expected to be open to students and the public. Midlands Tech has seven campuses in the Columbia area: Beltline, Harbison and Northeast (Powell Road) locations in Columbia, Airport Campus in West Columbia, and in Batesburg-Leesville, Fairfield, and Fort Jackson.

Midlands Technical College is hosting an employee-only virtual town hall this Friday to answer questions from faculty and staff. A similar virtual Q & A event for students is set for June 11.

Fall registration is open now where learners can choose from in-person, online, and hybrid. Also, summer registration and advising continues for academic courses and corporate and continuing education classes.

RELATED: Midlands Tech graduation rescheduled for December