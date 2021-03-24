Midlands Tech to hold in-person graduation in May

Midlands Technical College announced Wednesday it's 2021 Commencement Ceremony will be held in-person at Segra Park on May 1.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands Technical College announced Wednesday it's 2021 Commencement Ceremony will be held in-person at Segra Park in Columbia on May 1st at 10:00 a.m.

According to college President Dr. Ronald L. Rhames, face coverings will be required and social distancing protocols will be in place.

In case of inclement weather, the rain date is May 22, 2021.

More information about the ceremony and how to get tickets can be found at the MTC website.