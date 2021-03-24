Midlands Tech to hold in-person graduation in May

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands Technical College announced Wednesday it's 2021 Commencement Ceremony will be held in-person at Segra Park in Columbia on May 1st at 10:00 a.m.
According to college President Dr. Ronald L. Rhames, face coverings will be required and social distancing protocols will be in place.
In case of inclement weather, the rain date is May 22, 2021.
More information about the ceremony and how to get tickets can be found at the MTC website.
The commencement address will be delivered by attorney Bianca Williams. According to the college, Williams earned an Associate in Arts degree with Honors and a Paralegal Associate Degree. She went on to earn a business degree from the University of South Carolina, and founded the AFFC Law Firm, as well as the nonprofit Premature Millionaires.