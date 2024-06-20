Midlands Tech president announces retirement

Dr. Ronald Rhames has been the technical college's president for the past eight years

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The president of Midlands Technical College (MTC), Dr. Ronald Rhames, has announced plans for his retirement from one of the largest technical colleges in South Carolina.

Rhames has been at the helm of Midlands Tech for the past eight years and has served as an employee in the MTC system for 33 years. Over the course of his career, Rhames has served as MTC's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He is also a graduate of Midlands Tech.

MTC is a two-year community college that has six campus locations in Richland, Lexington, and Fairfield counties.

“We impact lives here at MTC," Rhames said. "Little did I know back then how much MTC would impact mine. During my time here, we’ve done some remarkable things, and I am confident that when I retire, the college will continue to do remarkable things on behalf of our students, their families, and our community.”

Rhames is the firs MTC graduate to become president of MTC and the first African American president of MTC.

“The promise we make to our students at Midlands Tech is ‘You can get anywhere from here,’” said Sandra Jackson, chair of the Midlands Technical College Commission and also an alumna of MTC. “To deliver on that promise requires passion, diligence, and imagination. Our community saw those traits in Dr. Rhames and knew that he was the right person to serve as president at the right time.”