Midwest couple creates kids show on YouTube, inspiring young people nationwide

From cranberry growers to beekeepers, each episode gives kids a glimpse into a day in the life of that job.

MINNEAPOLIS — Gordon Severson and his wife Ashley noticed that some of the programming on YouTube geared towards kids wasn't the best kind of content for children to consume. Severson is a reporter at KARE 11 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"We just came across a lot of content out there that we just thought was so about consumerism for kids, trying to get them to buy things, trying to get them to do all of these bad behaviors, and so we just thought we should create something positive and inspires kids to dream big," said Gordon.

That's exactly what they did and "Job Jams" was born.

On Friday, Severson spoke with News19’s Brandon Taylor about his idea that has taken flight.

"We're always looking for cool ideas, so if there is anyone out there that has a cool idea, let us know," said Gordon.

Job Jams even caught the attention of the Star Studio, which is the in-house TV station at Children's Minnesota. Now, the youngsters in the hospital can access the educational programming anytime they want.

"To give the kids something to watch and to see and to dream about while they are there when they get home, they can start learning more about these cool careers and jobs that they might want to do," said Gordon.