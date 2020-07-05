SUMTER, S.C. — More than 500 Morris College student have received COVID-19 relief funds through the school, according to officials.

Morris College officials say the school received $740,606 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to directly assist eligible students who are facing financial challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Official say 525 qualifying students received students received $1,410.68, which can be used for expenses directly related to coronavirus disruptions, such as food, housing, healthcare, technology, course materials, and childcare. 92 of those students are from Sumter, according to the school.

In order to receive funding, students must be Title IV-aid-eligible and enrolled as of March 16, 2020.

“I want to thank you personally for the assistance check that was unexpected but very well needed in these horrific days during this COVID-19,” one Sumter student wrote to President Staggers.

School officials say this has been "an exceedingly difficult time for everyone and the college understands how important this assistance is to our students."