Netflix movie led NC middle school student to make 'death list,' school says

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rockingham County Middle School student is being disciplined after writing a list of how people should pass away, according to the school district.

School leaders said it contained “inappropriate things” on the list. They said the student got the idea from a movie on Netflix called, "Death Note."

School leaders said some students saw the list and were concerned and felt threatened. They said the student is being disciplined according to the code of conduct.

Crisis teams are also working with the school and they’re following their process for school behavioral threat assessment. The district is also working with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

School leaders said all students are safe and parents have been notified about the incident. They also sent an Alert Now call at the school and the student bus at RCHS.

The school district said, “RCS takes this very seriously and we want you to know that safety is a top priority. Our school administrators and our crisis team are working closely to make sure to address this situation. All students are safe.”

Alert now for RCMS: Hello RCMS, this is your principal, Moriah Dollarhite with an important announcement. We wanted to let you know that we had a student write some inappropriate things on a list about how people should pass away. Some students saw this message and understandably were concerned. Students are safe and we have addressed this situation with our discipline code of conduct. We have also followed our district process for something like this as well. We wanted you to know that this has been addressed and all students are safe. Safety is always a top priority. Thank you for your support.

Alert now for RCHS Bus: Hello Cougar Nation Families, this is your principal, Laura Carter with an important announcement. We wanted to let you know that we received information that a middle school student wrote some inappropriate things on a list about how people should pass away. At this time, the only students impacted are a few of our students who ride the bus with the middle school student. Some students saw this message and understandably were concerned. Students are safe and we have addressed this situation with our discipline code of conduct. We have also followed our district process for something like this as well. We wanted you to know that this has been addressed and all students are safe. Safety is always a top priority. Thank you for your support.