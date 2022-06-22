The school district published a statement and video saying the new dress code will help students build self-esteem and work on professionalism for the workforce.

FORNEY, Texas — A North Texas school district has announced an updated dress code for the upcoming school year, including a ban on hoodies and dresses.

The Forney Independent School District, a district of about 14,000 students east of Dallas, announced the changes Tuesday.

Two main changes were outlined in the new dress code:

1. No clothing with hoods (hoodies, jackets, etc.) will be allowed in the building at all times.

2. Dresses, skirts and skorts aren't allowed for students beyond the 4th grade.

Read the full updated dress code here.

According to the district's online statement and YouTube video, officials said there are short- and long-term benefits for the new dress code.

The statement said it'll help students individually and their learning environment as a whole.

"The use of a school dress code is established to improve student self-esteem, bridge socio-economic differences among students, and promote positive behavior, thereby enhancing school safety and improving the learning environment," the district said.

The YouTube video from Forney ISD focuses on the dress code's impact on students' future career, emphasizing the importance of professionalism and a strong work ethic.

"Things like creativity and collaboration are so important, but what's also important are some of the foundational baseline employability skills," Superintendent Justin Terry said.

"We are so excited to reset this bar with you - with our parents, with our community members, with all of our business partners - as we work together to take our schools, our classrooms back for the future of our kids to have a safe, enjoyable and excitable learning environment with Forney ISD," Terry said.

The first half of the video is voiced by a student. She said she has to learn more about the world outside of textbook and pick up things like professionalism and having a good work ethic.

"Every profession has a dress code, whether it's scrubs, a welding helmet, or a chef's apron," she said. "The way I dress plays an important role in professionalism and safety, both in the classroom and on the job site."

The video goes on to list "Professionalism and Strong Work Ethic" as one of the top employee abilities that employers look for.