Richland Two first meeting since former superintendent resigns

The Richland District Two School Board met on Tuesday for the first time since former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis resigned.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tuesday marked the first regularly scheduled school board meeting for Richland Two interim superintendent, Nancy Gregory and the first meeting following the resignation of former superintendent Dr. Baron Davis.

In the nearly five-hour meeting, the board went over everything from staffing numbers to district funding.

Most of the meeting was spent filling in the new school board members and the new interim superintendent on current policies.

Despite the hours of work, Gregory says she is ready to help move the district forward.

"Let's keep the main thing, the main thing. We need to make sure that systems are in place and that they are running optimally. I spent my first week doing status checks, and I'm looking forward to moving forward together," Gregory stated.

Gregory was then appointed to take his place. She formerly served as the chief instructional officer for the district. However, according to the Richland Two website, the deputy superintendent is usually the first person asked to step in when the superintendent position is vacant.

Board chair Lindsay Agostini explained the process that led to the selection of the interim superintendent cannot be shared publicly because everything was done in an executive session.

The meeting highlighted that there are currently 224 vacancies across the district including, teachers, administrators, and other supporting staff. The district board decided to start working on a plan for employee retention in the coming weeks.