Holly Hill opens new literacy and arts center

Different instructors teach students about music production, theater, karate, and building self-esteem skills.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — A new school in Orangeburg county is giving kids the opportunity to be exposed all different kinds of art.

The T.W. Production School of Arts & Literacy looks to give kids the opportunity to be exposed to the arts in their backyard.

"We did theater, we did a sketch, and we learned how to write a sketch," said Yarelai Mederos one of the kids in the program.

"We learned Karate, I made my own song, and I learned to dance," said Kamari Cave an 8th grader in Holly Hill.

"I grew up in Holly Hill, and I wanted to bring this to our children," explained Dr. Thomasena Williams, the T.W. Production School of Arts & Literacy's Director. "Our children need this outlet. It's not something only fun, but you're learning from it."

The literacy center opened in June and has enrolled eight kids so far.

Different instructors come to the studio to teach students about music production, theatre, karate, and building self-esteem skills.

Shekera Asbury, the mother of Kamari Cave one of the students in the program, says this center feeds into her son's dreams of becoming an actor.

"He feels like he had a chance to attend the school of arts, something he always dreamed about doing," said Asbury. "Now he knows he doesn't have to go to California to make his dreams come true."

The director of T.W. Productions says the after-school program will start back up on August 16th. It's $50 year-round to enroll your child.