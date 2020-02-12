New meal pickup time for virtual Richland One students

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District One has announced a change in the meal pick-up time for students in the district’s virtual school program.
Starting Wednesday, December 2, meals for virtual students will be distributed from 9 a.m. – noon, giving families more time to take advantage of the free meal program. Previously, meals were distributed during a two-hour timeframe from 8 – 10 a.m.
Virtual students can pick up meals at the district’s four school distribution sites:
- St. Andrews Middle School
- Eau Claire High School
- Lower Richland High School
- Carver-Lyon Elementary School