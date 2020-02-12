x
New meal pickup time for virtual Richland One students

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District One has announced a change in the meal pick-up time for students in the district’s virtual school program. 

Starting Wednesday, December 2, meals for virtual students will be distributed from 9 a.m. – noon, giving families more time to take advantage of the free meal program. Previously, meals were distributed during a two-hour timeframe from 8 – 10 a.m. 

Virtual students can pick up meals at the district’s four school distribution sites:  

  • St. Andrews Middle School
  • Eau Claire High School
  • Lower Richland High School
  • Carver-Lyon Elementary School

