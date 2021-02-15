New Richland First Steps program wants parents to get HIPPY

The program is a parent involvement, school readiness program that helps parents prepare their children for lifelong accomplishments in school and beyond. HIPPY offers one-on-one teaching and coaching for parents on how to become their child's first and most important teachers.

During the program, which runs from now until July 2021, AmeriCorps members trained in the HIPPY curriculum will conduct virtual home visits to give parents the tools and means to practice through role-play skills they can use to better engage their child in daily learning and growth. The program is an expansion of Richland First Steps’ long-running home visitation program. “We are excited about the impact we can make through the HIPPY program for Richland County families to get their children ready for school. In light of preschool and child care closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more parents are looking for ways to support their children’s learning at home,” said Marcia Bacon, Richland First Steps CEO.