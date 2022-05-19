Here's a breakdown of new South Carolina laws that affect schools

From guaranteed teacher breaks to banning transgender students from female school sports, several new state laws make some changes in public schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers passed many education bills this year that are now law. Here's a breakdown of how the new laws affect students and their schools.

One of the new laws requires schools to give many teachers 30-minute breaks each day. "For far too long, too many elementary and special education teachers in South Carolina haven’t had a single moment without direct supervisory duty of students, meaning they didn’t have time to eat lunch, they didn’t even have time to go to the restroom,” explained Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association. The new break-time law will change that.

On the topic of school choice, Kelly wishes laws were passed to expand educational opportunities for students. Kelly told News19, “The best “choice” measure that the General Assembly had before it this year was S.544, which would’ve expanded open enrollment opportunities within traditional public schools.”

The open enrollment bill died, but a bill that could award students education scholarship accounts, called ESAs, will likely become law next month. Supporters of the bill say it expands school choice by helping qualifying families pay for school costs, including private school tuition.

Another new state law prevents schools from sending families to debt collection agencies for unpaid lunch fees. Columbia father Daniel Dewalt told News19 he applauds the decision, adding that schools, "should be able to give free lunches to mostly all the kids.”

News19 asked DeWalt his thoughts on the other new state law that prevents transgender students from joining female sports teams in school. He said, “to me, it’s a safety issue."

DeWalt explained that he worries student-athletes could get hurt due to the physical differences, saying, "women are built differently, men are built differently.”

Lastly, a new state law gives the governor power to remove school board members for misconduct, similar to other elected officials.

Every person News19 spoke with about the new education laws said there’s one thing they wish lawmakers addressed: Safety.

After several reports of weapons at Midlands schools, community members like Alphonso Williams want lawmakers to enhance school safety. “I worry about all safety,” Williams told News19.

DeWalt shared similar worries: “If kids are bringing guns, weapons to school, there should be some type of safety system put in place because you don’t want kids harming kids.”