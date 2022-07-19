First school board meeting for new Sumter Superintendent

Dr. William Wright made his debut at the latest Sumter County school board meeting.

SUMTER, S.C. — The new Sumter County Superintendent made his debut at a Monday night school board meeting.

Dr. William Wright was introduced to residents and given a warm welcome by the school board as well.

Wright has previously served as a superintendent for 10 years prior to coming to Sumter. He served as the McCormick County Schools Superintendent before making his way to Sumter.

The Monday night board meeting went over everything from school choice for teachers, to personnel hires, and the upcoming school year's budget.

Dr. Wright says he looks forward to working with the board to help take Sumter County schools to new heights.

"I'm excited to see what we can do as a board to benefit our students and the school district as a whole," Wright said.

Then, the board started on their usual business, by talking about the budget for the new school year.

"We are just funding general operations, so there's no extra projects or anything out of the ordinary with this upcoming year's budget. Several school districts like us across America are having to do more with less," explained Wright.

The new budget will not raise taxes because Sumter County voted 'no' on a property tax increase for this year.

The school board approved their new budget making the district general operating costs more than $146 million dollars.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do together and working with this board to grow our school district in the future," said the new superintendent.