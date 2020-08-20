New Sumter charter school office opens downtown

The Liberty STEAM Charter School is expected to open in the fall of 2021 with a focus on science, technology and career development.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter's first tuition-free public charter school is a step closer to opening.

On Thursday, school board members with the Liberty STEAM Charter School joined the mayor, county council chair, head of the Chamber of Commerce and others in a ribbon cutting to officially open their administrative office on Main Street.

They've also set a location for the school at the former Liberty Street Elementary building.

Once open, it's expected to begin with kindergarten and first grade with plans to include a new grade each year.

The school will focus on topics like science and technology, offer personalized learning plans and digital devices for everyone.

"Today is a culmination of really about 18 months of work," Liberty STEAM Charter Chairman Greg Thompson said. "A dream we announced in the spring of last year to bring a charter school to Sumter and give our citizens and our students an alternative, free public education opportunity."

The school is expected to open in fall of 2021. Find more details on the school's website.

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES: