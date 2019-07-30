SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter School District has a new superintendent and her name is Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox.

Martin-Knox has a teaching history that stems back to the 90's, becoming a music teacher, assistant principal and, eventually, climbing the ladder to become the community superintendent at Baltimore County Public Schools.

However, her roots stem from Sumter, and, after her grandmother, who was a native of the area, passed away, she received the notice of an opening for the superintendent role in town and decided to make a bid for the position.

"I know that two things were going to take place: One, I would be totally dedicated to the children of Sumter and I know that here, in Sumter, is where my roots began and I want to make sure that I'm in this community giving my all to the children as my grandmother has given to me," Martin-Knox said.

In her role as superintendent, she says she hopes to build trust with the community and plans to listen before making any major changes.

"The only way that you can prove that you're trustworthy is to walk in a trustworthy path. So, I plan to make sure that I work collectively with my parents, hand-in-hand," Martin-Knox said. "The first thing I would need to do as a leader is to listen, listen and observe and take in as much information as I possibly can. Listening to the teachers, listening to the students, listening to the parents in the community to identify ways in which we can work collectively to improve the academic outcomes for children."

She also plans to have round-table discussions and one-on-one's with educators across the district as they continue to build on Sumter School's strategic plan for success.

"This point in time is about observing and listening and determining what's in the best interest of children and what's working and to identify how we're going to continue to move forward," Martin-Knox said. "Everything will be focused on academics for children, and how we can best meet their needs and that also means providing teachers with professional development, our leaders with professional development which ultimately impacts the classroom and the academic outcomes for them."