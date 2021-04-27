Newberry College, South Carolina Technical College System partner in respiratory therapist program to meet demand

SC Technical College respiratory care graduates can complete bachelors degree at Newberry College

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Technical College System and Newberry College have entered a partnership agreement to help meet the growing demand for respiratory care professionals.

Students pursuing respiratory therapy degrees from any of the state's 16 technical colleges can easily transition to online courses offered by Newberry College in order to complete a bachelor's degree.

While normally treating those with breathing-related health conditions such as asthma, pneumonia and COPD, respiratory therapists have been in high demand during the coronavirus pandemic -- aiding doctors and nurses with patients who have been placed on ventilators, monitoring breathing operation.