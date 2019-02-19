WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Middle school students can sometimes be hard to motivate, but a good educator can help them reach their potential.

“There’s never really a dull moment in her class,” said Ella Jennings Marcum. “She’s always up, helping you and doing hands on work.”

To her students, Ms. Hasell is more than just a teacher. She’s someone they can trust and confide in.

“Ms. Hassell has a way of incorporating us into her lessons,” said Abbegail Rich. “She likes to relate to us in certain ways that other teachers just can’t do.”

When the WLTX crew stopped by to surprise Ms. Hassell as the News 19 Teacher of the Week, we interrupted a discussion on the literary classic, “To Kill A Mockingbird.”

“If they can’t read and they can’t write, then they can’t communicate,” said Hassell. “This is such a pivotal year. If they go to high school and they still can’t understand the text, I’m worried.”

As an 8th grade teacher at Northside Middle School in West Columbia, Ms. Hassell’s devotion to her students continues after school. She volunteers her time to tutor students, because she refuses to allow them to fail.

“I want my student to know that I’m here for them no matter what,” said Hassell. I want them to succeed and they want me to succeed.”

If you know a teacher who deserves to be recognized for their hard work in the classroom you can nominate them by emailing us at TOW@WLTX.COM.