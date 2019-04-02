COLUMBIA, S.C. — Promoting a healthy lifestyle for most students begins when they’re young, in gym class.

Antwyon Jones or “Coach” as he’s affectionately called spends much of his day on the basketball court.

“I feel like sports have a direct correlation with success,” said Jones.

Coach Jones is a physical education and health teacher at Heyward Gibbes Middle School in Richland District One. Jones is known for encouraging his students to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“Health and wellness are good,” said Amare Burnett. “If you have a healthy body, you have a healthy mind and with a healthy mind you can have a healthy life.”

Amare Burnett says he looks forward to going to Coach Jones’ class because he learns things not found in a textbook, lessons about life.

“Half the life skills we learn in this class we don’t get in other classes,” said Burnett.

Burnett says Coach Jones is a great teacher because he listens and tries to help his students do better.

“That’s my job here, to push kids and to motivate kids to do better,” said Jones.

If you know a teacher who deserves to be recognized for their hard work in the classroom you can nominate them by emailing us at TOW@WLTX.COM.